High-Frequency Quant Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A leading proprietary trading firm that specialized in
high-frequency derivatives trading is looking to add a mid-level
trader to its team in Q2. They are willing to wait out a
non-compete period from a candidate working for a direct
competitor as well.
The candidate chosen for this position will work with one of the industry's strongest teams of quantitative developers and traders. This role sits within the firm's automated options trading desk.
Requirements for Consideration:
- Masters or Ph.D. in a technical field such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, Computer Science, etc.
- At least 2 years of experience working in the high-frequency trading space
- Python programming experience is required, and C knowledge would be an advantage but not a requirement
- Strong understanding of option theory
- Passion for the financial markets and developing trading strategies