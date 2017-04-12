A leading proprietary trading firm that specialized in high-frequency derivatives trading is looking to add a mid-level trader to its team in Q2. They are willing to wait out a non-compete period from a candidate working for a direct competitor as well.



The candidate chosen for this position will work with one of the industry's strongest teams of quantitative developers and traders. This role sits within the firm's automated options trading desk.



Requirements for Consideration:



Masters or Ph.D. in a technical field such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, Computer Science, etc.

At least 2 years of experience working in the high-frequency trading space

Python programming experience is required, and C knowledge would be an advantage but not a requirement

Strong understanding of option theory

Passion for the financial markets and developing trading strategies