Jr. Trader - Top Proprietary Trading Firm - Texas

Location United States,

Remuneration $80000 - $150000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Diego Azevedo (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5604

Email click here

I'm currently recruiting for a entry level trading position with a leading global proprietary trading firm in Texas.

The ideal candidate will have a strong mathematical, hard sciences, computer sciences or economics background and ideally not have had a full time position within the financial markets. They are very keen on speaking to young and hungry candidates who have a strong education and are willing to put in the time to learn how to make markets.

My client is a Tier 1 Proprietary Trading firm and participate in making markets within fixed income, equities, commodities, futures and options. The ideal candidate will have a strong aptitude and willingness to become a trader and a background in computer programming is a plus as well.



