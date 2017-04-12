I'm currently recruiting for a entry level trading position with a leading global proprietary trading firm in Texas.



The ideal candidate will have a strong mathematical, hard sciences, computer sciences or economics background and ideally not have had a full time position within the financial markets. They are very keen on speaking to young and hungry candidates who have a strong education and are willing to put in the time to learn how to make markets.



My client is a Tier 1 Proprietary Trading firm and participate in making markets within fixed income, equities, commodities, futures and options. The ideal candidate will have a strong aptitude and willingness to become a trader and a background in computer programming is a plus as well.







