Head of IT Service Management

Location Germany,

Remuneration €80000 - €90000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Apr 2017

Company Phaidon International

Contact Lucie Perez

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

For one of my client based in Berlin, I am actively looking for a Head of IT Service Management.

The ideal candidate has deep technological knowledge and understanding, profound comprehension of IT production in outsourcing context and experience in project management as well as in Service Management.


Tasks:
- Management of external It providers
- Responsible for It Production within IT Service Management Division
- Technological Supervision of IT Operations
- Definition of IT requirements
- Establishment and optimisation of ITIL management processes in IT production as well as harmonisation of IT processes and service functions of IT providers


German and English: Fluent
3 years relevant job experience, experience in project management and in outsourcing settings as well as in Service Management

