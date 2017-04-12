Head of IT Service Management
Location Germany,
Remuneration €80000 - €90000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Apr 2017
Company Phaidon International
Contact Lucie Perez
For one of my client based in Berlin, I am actively looking for a
Head of IT Service Management.
The ideal candidate has deep technological knowledge and understanding, profound comprehension of IT production in outsourcing context and experience in project management as well as in Service Management.
Tasks:
- Management of external It providers
- Responsible for It Production within IT Service Management Division
- Technological Supervision of IT Operations
- Definition of IT requirements
- Establishment and optimisation of ITIL management processes in IT production as well as harmonisation of IT processes and service functions of IT providers
German and English: Fluent
3 years relevant job experience, experience in project management and in outsourcing settings as well as in Service Management