Trading Systems Support
Location United States,
Remuneration $140000 - $160000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus and Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Apr 2017
Trading Systems Support- Leading Boutique Finance Firm!
- $140,000-$160,000 bonus and benefits
- Design and develop financial applications from scratch!
- Lead the direction of application development!
This boutique finance firm is searching for an individual to lead their development efforts on one of their investment teams. This individual will need to have the capacity to develop applications from scratch using multiple languages, but there is a preference for C .
This role involves;
- Greenfield software development
- Working in a fast-paced, agile environment
- Working with a leading financial organization
Skills/Experience needed;
- Experience with two of the following C , Matlab, R and Python
- Ability to design and develop applications
- Strong database experience
- Advanced degree in Quantitative background, such as Computer Science, Mathematics or Physics
- Background at a tech firm is highly desirable!
This is a fantastic opportunity to design and develop applications at a leading specialty finance organization. Please apply now!