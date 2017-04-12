Trading Systems Support- Leading Boutique Finance Firm!



$140,000-$160,000 bonus and benefits

Design and develop financial applications from scratch!

Lead the direction of application development!



This boutique finance firm is searching for an individual to lead their development efforts on one of their investment teams. This individual will need to have the capacity to develop applications from scratch using multiple languages, but there is a preference for C .



This role involves;



Greenfield software development

Working in a fast-paced, agile environment

Working with a leading financial organization





Skills/Experience needed;



Experience with two of the following C , Matlab, R and Python

Ability to design and develop applications

Strong database experience

Advanced degree in Quantitative background, such as Computer Science, Mathematics or Physics

Background at a tech firm is highly desirable!



This is a fantastic opportunity to design and develop applications at a leading specialty finance organization. Please apply now!



