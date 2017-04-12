The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Trading Systems Support

Location United States,

Remuneration $140000 - $160000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus and Benefits

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

Trading Systems Support- Leading Boutique Finance Firm!

  • $140,000-$160,000 bonus and benefits
  • Design and develop financial applications from scratch!
  • Lead the direction of application development!


This boutique finance firm is searching for an individual to lead their development efforts on one of their investment teams. This individual will need to have the capacity to develop applications from scratch using multiple languages, but there is a preference for C .

This role involves;

  • Greenfield software development
  • Working in a fast-paced, agile environment
  • Working with a leading financial organization



Skills/Experience needed;

  • Experience with two of the following C , Matlab, R and Python
  • Ability to design and develop applications
  • Strong database experience
  • Advanced degree in Quantitative background, such as Computer Science, Mathematics or Physics
  • Background at a tech firm is highly desirable!


This is a fantastic opportunity to design and develop applications at a leading specialty finance organization. Please apply now!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader