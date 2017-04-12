The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

C# WinForms Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $120000 - $150000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Rachel Draper (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

Senior C#/WinForms Developer- Financial Services- Boston

This company employs the best and brightest developers in the software industry!
Sr. Individual Contributor considered the top within their organization

- $100K-$140K Bonus Benefits!
- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!

Responsibilities:
- Influence the architecture and design initiatives
- Create applications using C#, WPF, WinForms
- Work in a fast-paced, Agile team environment

Requirements:
- C# GUI development experience
- WPF/WinForms Experience
- CS Degree

This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!

Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunity.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader