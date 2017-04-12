C# WinForms Developer
Senior C#/WinForms Developer- Financial Services-
Boston
This company employs the best and brightest developers in the software industry!
Sr. Individual Contributor considered the top within their organization
- $100K-$140K Bonus Benefits!
- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!
Responsibilities:
- Influence the architecture and design initiatives
- Create applications using C#, WPF, WinForms
- Work in a fast-paced, Agile team environment
Requirements:
- C# GUI development experience
- WPF/WinForms Experience
- CS Degree
This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!
Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunity.