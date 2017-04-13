My client, a tier 1 investment bank is seeking a Vice President of Operational Risk to join their growing risk management team. This individual will assume responsibility for the implementation and continued development of the ORM framework across FICC trading desks. The ideal candidate will be a seasoned Operational Risk individual with in-depth working knowledge of front to back trading processes.



Responsibilities

- Implementation of ORM Framework across relevant LOB's

- Assume responsibility for the identification, Management, and Reporting Operational Risk profile

- Lead oversight reviews of the ORM framework in relation to specific LOB

- Act as a trusted partner to business leaders to provide advisory on new products and business initiatives while maintaining the overall risk appetite

- Face off with Business Leaders/ Desk Heads in order to ensure Operational Risk principles are being implemented in accordance with the overall framework.



Qualifications

- 10 years within Operational Risk, Audit, or Compliance in a Sales and Trading function

- Global Banking/ Markets experience a plus

- Expertise with front to back sales and trading functions; trade entry to settlements

- In depth knowledge with Fixed Income, and or Equities

- Collaborative team player

- Leadership experience a plus