Sr. Developer For High-End Mortgaging Firm (130k+)
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $145000 per annum, Benefits: Full employee benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Apr 2017
The Client is a high-end mortgaging firm using state of the art technologies and software on a financial markets platform specifically for investments and capital markets. Seeking a very talented candidate to come in and make an instant impact to the tech Team. The Developer should be extremely hands on and capital markets focused; demonstrating success in the following areas and using the required technologies listed.
Job Specifics:
- Comprehend Professional Requirements; contribute in Requirements Analysis; classify solutions by working with tech team and architects; design applications based on system specifications and architecture, prototype if necessary, develop, test and project application.
- Aptitude to handle projects independently and manage projects from start to finish
- Design, develop and maintain systems within Investment and Capital Markets for the firm's BTO
- Design and develop, test driven code and review code changes to ensure dependability to current development standards and procedures.
- Responsible for maintaining software solutions including operations, user support and coordinating with other teams throughout the organization.
- Provide production support that resolves defects, inspects to reduce future error and project
Requirements
- Master' Degree in Computer Science, Math, Finance or related areas.
- Expert background using OOP and OOD concepts.
- Expert programming skills in Java.
- 8 years of experience programming in Java. (1.8 is mandatory)
- Expert understanding of Spring Framework
- Solid understanding of Java concurrency and multi-threading
- 5 years of experience in solution, design, and development of web-based applications
- Having worked on Test Driven projects.
- Deep knowledge in JUnit and scenario based testing (Java Fitness, Cucumber).
- Background using DbUnit and Jbehave are added value.
- Background in UI development using JavaScript
- Experience with Angular JS or JS Framework will be a big plus.
- Successful individual contributor with innovation and focus on delivering results is a must
- Great communication and team spirit.
- Positive attitude
- Experience with developing and launching application using Docker-related technology is a plus
Bonus Skills ( )
- Background working in the mortgaging business
- Experience with Unix/Linux shell scripts
- Degree with advanced designation
Benefits:
- 130k base plus
- Full medical benefits
- Retirement plan
