An Established equity prop trading Firm is looking to bring on a CCO to help grow and build out their compliance function. This is obviously a key hire for the company and they are looking to move fast.



You will be reporting directly to the CEO and taking ownership of the compliance systems. You will need to be able to work with a team as you will be managing, but also have the ability to work autonomously. Having a mindset that compliance is a tool for the business as compared to a hindrance will allow you to succeed in this role.



Responsibilities:



Real-time monitoring, advice and support to the firm's trading desk.

Advice to the traders on regulatory requirements.

Activity monitoring and exception reporting.

Educate trading personnel on compliance procedures and new regulations.

Manage and amend the firm's "Written Supervisory Procedures" as and when necessary to conform to new business requirements and regulations.

AML experience required.

Research and provide guidance on new trading proposals and trading styles.

Work with regulators on regulatory exams and taking care of routine regulatory inquiries.

Should be able to work independently.

Project management experience.

Required Experience:



Must have experience with equities trading and trade reporting.

Must be fluent in all equities trading rules as well as be aware of the regulatory environment.

5 year's compliance experience (preferably in a trading firm).

Must possess series 7, 24, and 63 licenses

Experience with all aspects of Broker/Dealer compliance helpful.

If you would have an interest in learning more about this position please send in an updated resume in a word document.