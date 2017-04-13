The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

I am working with a client who is seeking a Senior Business Development candidate to join their team. They are looking for someone that has experience selling research, technology, or data to the financial services industry specifically hedge funds and asset management firms. This role will contribute to the new business development efforts as well as some up-scaling of existent accounts.





My client is a financial technology firm that started 10 years ago that has been very successful in their niche space. The culture is young, challenging, and a start-up environment.





Responsibilities:

  • Perusing new client relationships by cold calling, setting up client meetings, and contract negotiations
  • Focus on client retention by strengthening existing accounts
  • Up-selling potential opportunities within existing accounts
  • Identifying at-risk clients and keeping them onboard
  • Work with the product management and marketing team for business development

Requirements:

  • Bachelors degree required
  • 5-8 years experience in sales
  • 6-10 in financial technology/services
  • Proven track record of long sales cycle and driving revenue in new/existing accounts
  • Ability to be in a quick environment

