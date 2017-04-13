Quantitative Trader - High Frequency or Market Making





My client is a proprietary trading firm in Chicago that focused on high frequency and high frequency market making strategies across futures and FX. They've been around since the early 2000's and are looking to add a few more traders this year due to their success. They're looking for quant traders with established track records or portable models. The ideal candidate will have a sharpe > 2.0 and a successful trackrecord.





You will be allocated capital and given a percentage of PNL that can run as high as 75% for successful traders. There is an opportunity to work from the Chicago office or remotely.



Requirements;



3-5 years of experience as a quantitative trader or researcher developing trading models

Strong research capabilities

Sharpe of 2 or higher

Exceptional programming skills in C , Python, etc.

Ability to work with a team

PHD in a computational field