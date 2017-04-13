Recruiter Long Term Contract
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type contract
Updated 13th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Anna Yegorova (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
Recruiter Long Term Contract
Location: Indianapolis, IN
My client is life insurance company located in Indianapolis, IN and is looking for Contract Recruiter. The individual will be focusing on finding talented individuals for all our positions but mostly focusing Q1 & 2 on Operations and IT positions in Indy, including hiring classes of Customer Service Coordinators (Call representatives), manager positions, and IT positions. The job levels for the positions range from nonexempt with 2-3 years of customer service experience to Director, professional senior level management positions. The recruiter to work from our Indy Office, and also assist with finding talent for our Waltham Office as well from Indy.
The Successful Candidate for This Long Term Recruiter Role Will:
Main Accountabilities
- Conduct engagement meetings with Hiring Managers to discuss details of the position and develop a recruitment strategy
- Utilizing Jobvite, post open positions
- Source candidates, screen resumes, conduct phone interviews, and present candidates to Hiring Managers
- Coordinate interview scheduling
- Meet and greet candidates for interviews and escort them as needed throughout the interview.
- If applicable, administer agency contracts
- Communicates with candidates and hiring managers throughout the process
- Conduct reference checks as needed.
- Develop, communicate and negotiate employment offers to candidates, coordinate offer packages with HR team
Qualifications
- Minimum 5 years of recruiting experience
- Experience working with applicant tracking systems
- Knowledge of employment and immigration law preferred
- Strong customer service orientation, focus and mindset
- Strong ability to multi task and juggle multiple priorities with competing demands
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Strong consultative and negotiation skills with ability to influence
- Able to build and maintain effective relationships and partnerships
- Must be self-directed and have demonstrated ability to work in a fast-changing environment
Please apply now!