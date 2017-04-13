Recruiter Long Term Contract





Location: Indianapolis, IN



My client is life insurance company located in Indianapolis, IN and is looking for Contract Recruiter. The individual will be focusing on finding talented individuals for all our positions but mostly focusing Q1 & 2 on Operations and IT positions in Indy, including hiring classes of Customer Service Coordinators (Call representatives), manager positions, and IT positions. The job levels for the positions range from nonexempt with 2-3 years of customer service experience to Director, professional senior level management positions. The recruiter to work from our Indy Office, and also assist with finding talent for our Waltham Office as well from Indy.







The Successful Candidate for This Long Term Recruiter Role Will:



Main Accountabilities



Conduct engagement meetings with Hiring Managers to discuss details of the position and develop a recruitment strategy

Utilizing Jobvite, post open positions

Source candidates, screen resumes, conduct phone interviews, and present candidates to Hiring Managers

Coordinate interview scheduling

Meet and greet candidates for interviews and escort them as needed throughout the interview.

If applicable, administer agency contracts

Communicates with candidates and hiring managers throughout the process

Conduct reference checks as needed.

Develop, communicate and negotiate employment offers to candidates, coordinate offer packages with HR team





Qualifications



Minimum 5 years of recruiting experience

Experience working with applicant tracking systems

Knowledge of employment and immigration law preferred

Strong customer service orientation, focus and mindset

Strong ability to multi task and juggle multiple priorities with competing demands

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Strong consultative and negotiation skills with ability to influence

Able to build and maintain effective relationships and partnerships

Must be self-directed and have demonstrated ability to work in a fast-changing environment

Please apply now!











