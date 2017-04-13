EQUITY ANALYST//HEDGE FUND//FINANCIAL MODELLING//LONDON//GENERALIST//FUNDAMENTAL





Top end hedge fund role. We are mandated to search for a highly ranked equity analyst with top-tier experience across the sell or buyside and who will be given the opportunity to work directly with the Portfolio Manager, researching global trade ideas and contributing to the portfolio construction within his small team environment.





Key responsibilities:



- Fundamental analysis on recommendations across sectors globally



- Key financial modelling on core companies in equity portfolio. Financial modelling will be a key aspect of the role and the highest standards constantly required.



- Analysing macroeconomic trends in order to support investment decisions



- Generating and researching global convertible bonds investment ideas to discuss with the Portfolio Manager.



Requirements for the role:



- 3 years' experience from a bulge-bracket bank on the sellside or experience in a major buyside fund performing deep value analysis on single name stocks



- An excellent accountancy background is highly preferable



- Excellent analytical and stock picking abilities to excel during the tasks of company management meetings, efficient dissection of broker reports and investment idea generation



- Hard work ethic and efficient pace of productivity to help perform from day one



- Top class academic background



Excellent salary and performance driven bonuses on offer also.



Please send a CV to apply.a33ho1gdwmj@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk to apply and we will arrange a time to have a discussion to learn more about the opportunity.



