A leading UK based TMT focused Private Equity firm are looking to hire for a Technology focused Venture Capitalist Investment Manager role based in Leeds. The position will work closely with Investment professionals within the industry and should be able to utilise previous sector experience.



The company has had a number of successful exits recently and mainly invests within medium enterprises within England, more recently focusing on the North. Assets under management total just under £1b and the company boasts a high network of clients and is rapidly growing. The investment team is split across technology, software, digital, hardware, life sciences, and universities divisions



An excellent opportunity to join a well established Private Equity firm based in a vibrant city.



To be considered for this position you will ideally demonstrate the following:



- 5 - 10 years' sell side desk research experience or a background in buyside investment analysis

- Candidates should have a real interest working within a TMT, software, digital, hardware space within either a private equity, corporate finance or venture capital setup.

- Generalists may apply but you MUST have previous TMT coverage

- Confidence to work well within the private equity space.



You should apply promptly as interviews are already being arranged.




