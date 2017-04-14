Senior Systems Reliability Engineer - Trading Systems | New York, NY



Compensation: 150,000 - 200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading Trading Systems platform developer with offices in New York City and they are looking for a Senior Systems Reliability Engineer to join their team.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Experience with automation, Continuous Integration, deployment and operations concepts

5 years of experience with release engineering, system build and process automation

Experience coding and scripting in Python, Perl, Bash, Ruby or JavaScript

Experience programming with C , Java, Bash, Python

Must have scripting experience (Python, Bash)

Your role will involve the following:



Knowledge of networking administration

Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure

Experience with building automation software (e.g., Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS, Salt)

Ability to use open source technologies and tools such as Jenkins, Chef, Puppet, Gyp, Make, GIT, GitHub, SVN

The firm has a great culture, offers a VERY competitive salary and offers strong growth potential. This role is based in New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.