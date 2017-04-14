Sr. Network Engineer - Hedge Fund | NYC
$140000 - $180000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund firm that specializes in trading systems based in New York City is looking for a Network Architect/Engineer to join their team. They have solidified their name in the market by delivering world class service to clients around the world.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Design, engineer and deploy appropriate network solutions
- 5 years of hands-on development/engineer experience on an advanced network
- Python, IOS, JunOS, NX-OS, EOS, Unix
- Network management, network security, SNMP, and Radius
- Architecture, implementation, and support of our DataCenters
- Experience working in Unix/Linux, familiar with Python and Bash scripting
This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.