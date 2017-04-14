The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior C#/SQL Developer For Hedge Fund 175k+

Senior C#/SQL Programmer Analyst For Hedge Fund - Cali

The client is a leading alternative asset manager located out in Los Angeles, California and operating globally. They are currently managing close to $30 billion in assets and staffing well over 200 employees across the US.

Technical Skills:

  • Strong proficiency in C#/.net and SQL development

  • Strong preference for candidates who are experienced with WPF.

  • The team is seeking a technologist who is a quick thinker and used to working in agile environments

  • A self starter who encompasses good work ethic and excellent communication skills


Experience:

  • The candidate must posses at least 8 years of experience in software development with concentration in a back-end environment.
  • At least 4 years capital markets experience or relevant experience working at a hedge fund


Education:

  • Bachelor's, Master's or Ph. D in computer Science or Mathematics or financial engineering
  • Excellent academic record


Benefits:

  • Competitive base and bonus structure
  • Full health benefits
  • 401k




    **If interested, please submit current CV via electronic portal


