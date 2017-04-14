Market Risk Oversight VP
Location United States,
Remuneration $90000 - $150000 per annum
Employment type perm
14th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
An Investment Bank in New York City is seeking to add a dynamic
and experienced candidate to their team that will play an
integral part in the organization. The group sits within the
Treasury Risk Management department withing the organization and
serves as a second line of defense which interacts across various
business lines. The candidate should posses a strong knowledge of
regulatory capital, specifically Basel III regulations, as well
as have hands on experience with implementing risk
infrastructures.
The organization is one of the top investment banks globally that will offer the ideal candidate exposure across the business, as well as exposure to top leadership within the group and organization as a whole. They also offer top notch benefits and long-term growth potential in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
- Assist in creation and implementation of risk based infrastructure in accordance with Basel III regulations
- Mentor junior members of the team
- Liaise cross functionally with lines of business, including front-office, technology, and quantitative research teams
- Manage and control projects to ensure deadlines are successfully met
- Take ownership of the groups work and communicate/present findings in larger settings
- Streamline and provide status updates on group's work
- Identify gaps/problem solve barrier prevent successful completion
Qualifications;
- Bachelors Degree
- 5 years of hands on experience/working knowledge of financial regulations/modelling processes
- Project management experience
- Working experience within the financial services space
- 3 years experience in risk management/ oversight function
- Knowledge of quantitative modelling process