An Investment Bank in New York City is seeking to add a dynamic and experienced candidate to their team that will play an integral part in the organization. The group sits within the Treasury Risk Management department withing the organization and serves as a second line of defense which interacts across various business lines. The candidate should posses a strong knowledge of regulatory capital, specifically Basel III regulations, as well as have hands on experience with implementing risk infrastructures.



The organization is one of the top investment banks globally that will offer the ideal candidate exposure across the business, as well as exposure to top leadership within the group and organization as a whole. They also offer top notch benefits and long-term growth potential in a fast-paced environment.



Responsibilities:



Assist in creation and implementation of risk based infrastructure in accordance with Basel III regulations

Mentor junior members of the team

Liaise cross functionally with lines of business, including front-office, technology, and quantitative research teams

Manage and control projects to ensure deadlines are successfully met

Take ownership of the groups work and communicate/present findings in larger settings

Streamline and provide status updates on group's work

Identify gaps/problem solve barrier prevent successful completion



Qualifications;

