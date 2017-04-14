Location - Toronto, Canada



Salary - Competitive base bonus & benefits





Description



A leading Canadian Investment Bank is looking to expand its Market Risk equities pricing valuations group in their offices in Toronto. The group is focussed on the Independent Pricing Valuations of equity derivative products/ The role will report directly to a managing director and will have various responsibilities liaising with senior managers across the group.



The role's responsibilities will involve working closely with various groups including the front and middle office teams. It will also work on the development of risk models for the purposes of origination, account management, collections, forecasting, stress testing and Regulatory and Economic Capital calculations and providing senior risk managers with up-to-date information and data regarding the effectiveness of the risk framework surrounding the firms multiple portfolio's.





Key Requirements



2 years proven experience working within a related risk modelling function

Strong understanding of pricing and valuations of equity derivative products

Knowledge of Retail / Consumer market

Basel II & Economic Capital Framework knowledge

Based (or willing to relocate to) Toronto, Canada

Excellent communication skills (Fluent English speaking)