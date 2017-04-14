Senior C++ Developer | Elite Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration $140000 - $170000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Nicole Duffy (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 5600
Email click here
If you are a high performing, success-driven individual, with a
passion for C technology and an interest in the financial
industry, this is the role for you. My client, a leading global
investment bank, is looking for a proficient C Developer to join
their Market Access team in their NYC office. You will be working
with some of the world's top technologists, utilizing the most
cutting-edge technologies on the market today. The firm is
expanding rapidly and always has an eye out for top talent.
Responsibilities
- Design, develop and implement global solutions through market connectivity system.
- Work across all asset classes to support existing operations and secure business growth.
- Collaborate with developers and traders to maximize the efficiency of technologies worldwide.
Qualifications
- 3 years of experience working C/C .
- 3 years of low latency coding and debugging experience.
- Experience in FIX, C 11, and TCP protocols.
- Knowledge of trading and Market Connectivity is a plus.
- Responsive, accurate, and efficient work ethic.
- 4-year Computer Science or STEM degree desired (or equivalent experience), advanced or Masters degree preferred.
My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested in exploring this opportunity further then please send your resume to apply.a33ho1gdy1e@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or contact us at 646-759-5602.