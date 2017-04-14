My client, a top investment bank, is looking for a talented developer with KDB experience to join their NYC team. You will be working closely with the world's best traders and developers to create innovative solutions and build tools which will improve analytics and business insights. They are very open on compensation and are willing to pay top salaries for top talent. This is your chance to make your name within an elite firm and progress your career tremendously.



Qualifications



Experience with KDB/Q a plus

Strong experience with either Java, C , or Python

Experience working on a Unix/Linux platform

Experience or interest in fixed income

Financial/trading background is preferred

4-year Computer Science degree (or equivalent)



This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite names in the world of quantitative trading. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gdy1w@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.



