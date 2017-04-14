If you are a high performing, success-driven individual, with a passion for Java technology and an interest in the financial industry, this is the role for you. My client, a leading global investment, is looking for an experienced and passionate Python Developer to join their NYC office. You will be working on the world's best operations software, with top technologists and the opportunity to grow within a globally recognized firm. You will gain exposure to multiple development teams and different areas within the company, broadening your overall financial knowledge. You will be working on the company's main application, used by developers worldwide. They are looking for a team player who is eager to help them maintain their market-leading position and bring forward innovative solutions.



Qualifications



4 years experience with Python

Experience with Unix/Linux scripting and SQL queries

Experience with debugging and testing developed code

Experience using various development tools

Experience working on large/complex, full life-cycle projects

Strong testing experience

Strong analytical and interpersonal skills

4-year Computer Science/Engineering degree (or equivalent) preferred

Desired

Knowledge of capital markets

Experience with agile methodologies



This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's most elite names. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gdy23@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.



