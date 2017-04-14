Quantitative Equity Strategist
A $3bbn systematic equity hedge fund in New York is looking to add a senior quantitative strategist to their dynamic research team. This person should ideally have experience researching and developing medium frequency or intraday quantitative equity trading strategies. Experience in optimization and researching best execution methods is also a huge plus.
This fund has been around for 15 years and is fully quantitative in their investment approach. The research team is flat-structured, highly collaborative, and due to recent success, has a mandate to hire new members with uncorrelated alpha or expertise.
Responsibilities:
- Help drive and deliver on the team's growing research agenda.
- Alpha idea generation, backtesting, and implementation
- Improvement of existing strategies and portfolio optimization
- Analyze and develop innovative algo trading strategies using object oriented programming languages
- Researching various types of markets and their microstructures to come up with best execution strategies
- Conduct transaction cost analysis including building pre and post-trade impact models
Requirements:
- 3-5 years of experience working in quantitative equity research
- Programming knowledge in object oriented languages and statistical analysis programs
- PhD degree in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, ect)
- Good communication and interpersonal skills