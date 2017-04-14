Buyside Systematic Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Hedge Fund Systematic Trader
An event-driven hedge fund in Chicago is looking for a systematic equity options trader to join its growing business. This firm offers the ideal scenario for anyone who is looking for a challenging role that will expose them to a dynamic team environment and opportunity for career progression.
Responsibilities will include:
- Systematic and quantitative research and development of longer-term, event-driven option trading strategies
- Research and implementation of new data into developmental strategies
- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas
Ideal candidates should possess:
- 2 years of experience in a related systematic trading field
- Programming and quantitative skills in any coding language
- Deep product knowledge of single stock equity options
- Degree in a computational and/or financial field
- Drive to succeed and see results