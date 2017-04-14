The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

An event-driven hedge fund in Chicago is looking for a systematic equity options trader to join its growing business. This firm offers the ideal scenario for anyone who is looking for a challenging role that will expose them to a dynamic team environment and opportunity for career progression.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Systematic and quantitative research and development of longer-term, event-driven option trading strategies
  • Research and implementation of new data into developmental strategies
  • Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas

Ideal candidates should possess:

  • 2 years of experience in a related systematic trading field
  • Programming and quantitative skills in any coding language
  • Deep product knowledge of single stock equity options
  • Degree in a computational and/or financial field
  • Drive to succeed and see results

