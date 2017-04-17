ETL Developer | Asset Management



Salary: $90,000 - $115,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading insurance firm that specializes health, auto and property insurance, is based in Austin, TX and they are looking for an ETL Developer to join their team.



This role is based can be based in Austin, TX and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Skills and Experience:



3-5 years of designing, modifying, testing & implementing data warehouse and all related ETL functions

MUST have experience with Pentaho for ETL development

Experience coming from a financial services firm is a plus

Experience documenting all designs (high level and detail) and ETL processes, including mapping documentation.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.