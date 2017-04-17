The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Compensation: 120,000-150,000 (Total Comp) Plus Bonus and Benefits

My client is a start-up hedge fund focusing on proprietary & quantitative trading that is based in San Francisco, CA and they is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree, have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have a plethora of software development experience.

Desired Skills and Experience:

  • Over 5 years of technical expertise in DevOps & Infrastructure Engineering
  • Experience with Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS or Salt for configuration management in a Financial Services or Trading firm
  • Experience working on a .Net platform
  • Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring
  • Experience working in Windows, and familiar with Bash and Python scripting

