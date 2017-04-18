My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for an Automated Trading System Support.



Main responsibilities



Perform daily procedures relevant to the trading system for equity markets

Monitor and evaluate system status

Monitor and spot-check trades and display system values in real time

Identify and respond to system incidents, perform troubleshooting procedures, and escalate as need

Enhance and further automate existing processes by writing scripts

Skills Preferred



At least two years experience

Proficient with UNIX/Linux and Windows

Demonstrated experience with Perl, Python, or Ruby scripting and SQL preferred

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.



