My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago
through continued expansion they are looking for an Automated
Trading System Support.
Main responsibilities
- Perform daily procedures relevant to the trading system for equity markets
- Monitor and evaluate system status
- Monitor and spot-check trades and display system values in real time
- Identify and respond to system incidents, perform troubleshooting procedures, and escalate as need
- Enhance and further automate existing processes by writing scripts
Skills Preferred
- At least two years experience
- Proficient with UNIX/Linux and Windows
- Demonstrated experience with Perl, Python, or Ruby scripting and SQL preferred
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured
environment, where you have more control over the projects that
you work on and the technologies that you use.