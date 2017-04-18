The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Location United States,

Remuneration $80 - $120 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 18th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for an Automated Trading System Support.

Main responsibilities

  • Perform daily procedures relevant to the trading system for equity markets
  • Monitor and evaluate system status
  • Monitor and spot-check trades and display system values in real time
  • Identify and respond to system incidents, perform troubleshooting procedures, and escalate as need
  • Enhance and further automate existing processes by writing scripts

Skills Preferred

  • At least two years experience
  • Proficient with UNIX/Linux and Windows
  • Demonstrated experience with Perl, Python, or Ruby scripting and SQL preferred

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.

