Fixed Income Quant

Location United States,

Remuneration $125000 - $175000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 18th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

A leading trading firm is looking a fixed income Quant to support the trading desk in Chicago, IL. The role will involve assisting the senior traders in creation and implementation of systematic trading models, including optimization of the strategies as well the as development of quantitative tools for the desk.

Job Requirements:

  • AT LEAST 3 years of experience researching and developing OTC Interest Rate products such as bonds, swaps, and swaptions
  • Programming experience using C , C#, or Java
  • Masters degree or Ph.D. in a quantitative or related field
  • Ability to work in a collaborative environment with other researchers, software developers, and traders
  • Professional experience working with large data sets

