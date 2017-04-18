High Frequency Quant
High Frequency Quantitative Trader
My client is a proprietary trading firm located in Chicago. They have been around since 2010 and are looking to expand the company by adding high frequency traders with established strategies either in futures (any asset class) or FX.
They are ideally looking for someone with 2 years of track record and a sharpe ratio larger than 2. The ideal candidate will have high frequency or market making strategies.
Requirements:
- 2 years of experience as a quantitative trader running strategies
- Excellent track record Sharpe of 2
- PHD in a computational field preferred