A top Canadian bank is looking for a stand-out candidates to join their team within their liquidity and funding group. The Quantitative Liquidity Risk candidates should be prepared to work for a world-class institution in a dynamic and collaborative environment that will offer long-term growth potential. They will be responsible for maintaining and monitoring the quantitative analysis of liquidity risk for the organization, ensuring that the models are properly developed, validated, and functioning.



The ideal candidate should be able to take a macro and micro level view of the analysis in order to make adjustments as needed throughout the modeling process and communicate these findings across groups. They should also possess strong communication skills as they will be tasked with reporting their findings to senior leaders within the business. The Director will also be required to maintain stress-testing frameworks to manage and mitigate risk.



Responsibilities;



Communicate and collaborate cross functionally across various lines of business in order to create and maintain risk strategies

Present model related updates to both internal and external stakeholders

Define and coach expectation to a team

Demonstrate strong organization skills to ensure timely completion of projects

Ensure government and internal regulations are follow at all times

Coordinate with the Managing Director of

Lead the implementation of new and improved models to both immediate team and alternate lines of business

Requirements:

