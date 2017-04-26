Liquidity Risk VP
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $190000 per annum
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
A top Canadian bank is looking for a stand-out candidates to join
their team within their liquidity and funding group. The
Quantitative Liquidity Risk candidates should be prepared to work
for a world-class institution in a dynamic and collaborative
environment that will offer long-term growth potential. They will
be responsible for maintaining and monitoring the quantitative
analysis of liquidity risk for the organization, ensuring that
the models are properly developed, validated, and functioning.
The ideal candidate should be able to take a macro and micro level view of the analysis in order to make adjustments as needed throughout the modeling process and communicate these findings across groups. They should also possess strong communication skills as they will be tasked with reporting their findings to senior leaders within the business. The Director will also be required to maintain stress-testing frameworks to manage and mitigate risk.
Responsibilities;
- Communicate and collaborate cross functionally across various lines of business in order to create and maintain risk strategies
- Present model related updates to both internal and external stakeholders
- Define and coach expectation to a team
- Demonstrate strong organization skills to ensure timely completion of projects
- Ensure government and internal regulations are follow at all times
- Coordinate with the Managing Director of
- Lead the implementation of new and improved models to both immediate team and alternate lines of business
Requirements:
- Stand out communication and organization skills, both verbal and written
- Strong programming and coding knowledge (SAS, SQL, Python, MATLAB, QRM, Access/VBA, etc)
- Collaborative and dynamic worker
- Ability to meet and exceed deadlines
- Knowledge or background in Capital Markets, market risk, treasury, liquidity, or risk
- Background or experience in modeling
- Quantitative degree