Low Latency Java Developer | Top Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration $145000 - $175000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus and Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Joseph Kotlowski (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
My client is an elite financial firm based here in the heart of
NYC. With tons of big names across the financial industry here in
New York, my client is slowly beginning to make their impact on
this ever evolving market. Coming from overseas, my client has a
strong global presence but are now looking to challenge
themselves in the largest financial hub in the world - New York
City. Articles are beginning to surface across the Internet about
the progress they are making within the industry, and with all of
this success - comes growth. My client is seeking the top Java
Developers on the market today to join their already
well-regarded team of developers coming from some of the top
firms in the industry to work on and enhance their cutting edge
technologies. The size of the firm allows for a flat level
structure as you will work alongside quants/traders and have a
direct impact on the P&L. The ideal candidate will have:
- 7 years of Java Development
- Experience developing low latency systems
- UNIX/Linux Experience
- Strong OOP background
- Knowledge of algorithms and trading infrastructure
- An understand of low level design preferred
- Exceptional educational background (Computer Science preferred)
This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite financial professionals. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1ge2oe@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.