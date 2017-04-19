The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Low Latency Java Developer | Top Investment Bank

Location United States,

Remuneration $145000 - $175000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus and Benefits

Updated 19th Apr 2017

My client is an elite financial firm based here in the heart of NYC. With tons of big names across the financial industry here in New York, my client is slowly beginning to make their impact on this ever evolving market. Coming from overseas, my client has a strong global presence but are now looking to challenge themselves in the largest financial hub in the world - New York City. Articles are beginning to surface across the Internet about the progress they are making within the industry, and with all of this success - comes growth. My client is seeking the top Java Developers on the market today to join their already well-regarded team of developers coming from some of the top firms in the industry to work on and enhance their cutting edge technologies. The size of the firm allows for a flat level structure as you will work alongside quants/traders and have a direct impact on the P&L. The ideal candidate will have:

  • 7 years of Java Development
  • Experience developing low latency systems
  • UNIX/Linux Experience
  • Strong OOP background
  • Knowledge of algorithms and trading infrastructure
  • An understand of low level design preferred
  • Exceptional educational background (Computer Science preferred)

This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite financial professionals. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1ge2oe@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.

