Trading Systems Support- High Frequency Trading- NYC

Salary: $120,000-$180,000



My client is a leading High Frequency Trading company based in New York City; and through continued expansion they are looking for a Trading Systems Support Specialist to join their rapidly growing team. Their small, integrated technology team is looking for a Trading Support Specialist to directly sit on the Front Office and support the needs of the business users.



My client is extremely flat structured and the role will mean you will get extensive interaction with all areas of the business. As well as this, it means you can go in and prove yourself from day one- leading to faster career growth and large earning potentials.



Main responsibilities



Act as the main SME for business people in the Front Office- Traders, Quants, and Portfolio Managers etc…

Monitor production systems

Interact with Portfolio Managers, Brokers, and Administrators etc…

Work on support of their trading systems

Work on support of general Front Office applications

Skills Preferred



Good understanding of the Front Office area

Understanding of electronic trading

HFT experience preferred, not required

Linux/ Windows systems experience

SQL

Scripting skills (Perl, Python, Bash, Shell)

Would be nice to have C experience

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.



They are also looking to pay extremely competitively for the right candidate.



If you are interested in exploring this opportunity further then please can you send me your updated CV to apply.a33ho1ge2ot@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or give me a call on 646-759-5602







