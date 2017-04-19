Trading Systems Support High Frequency Trading NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $180000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus and Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Joseph Kotlowski (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Trading Systems Support- High Frequency Trading- NYC
Salary: $120,000-$180,000
My client is a leading High Frequency Trading company based in New York City; and through continued expansion they are looking for a Trading Systems Support Specialist to join their rapidly growing team. Their small, integrated technology team is looking for a Trading Support Specialist to directly sit on the Front Office and support the needs of the business users.
My client is extremely flat structured and the role will mean you will get extensive interaction with all areas of the business. As well as this, it means you can go in and prove yourself from day one- leading to faster career growth and large earning potentials.
Main responsibilities
- Act as the main SME for business people in the Front Office- Traders, Quants, and Portfolio Managers etc…
- Monitor production systems
- Interact with Portfolio Managers, Brokers, and Administrators etc…
- Work on support of their trading systems
- Work on support of general Front Office applications
Skills Preferred
- Good understanding of the Front Office area
- Understanding of electronic trading
- HFT experience preferred, not required
- Linux/ Windows systems experience
- SQL
- Scripting skills (Perl, Python, Bash, Shell)
- Would be nice to have C experience
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured
environment, where you have more control over the projects that
you work on and the technologies that you use.
They are also looking to pay extremely competitively for the right candidate.
If you are interested in exploring this opportunity further then please can you send me your updated CV to apply.a33ho1ge2ot@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or give me a call on 646-759-5602