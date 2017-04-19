Senior DevOps Engineer (Team Lead



Tier One Financial Firm (Market Making)



New York City, NY



Compensation: $140,000 - $180,000 plus bonus/great benefits





My client is a tier one financial firm based in New York City with an ever-expanding presence software space searching for a Senior DevOps Engineer team. The original team of exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they are now looking to expand their growing Data Science group in New York. Therefore, right now the team are seeking a very talented DevOps Engineer to come in and make an instant impact to the trading desk. You will work directly with some of the firms most senior members and the role will offer broad scope across technology, research and trading. The ideal candidate will have a very strong academic background, solid programming skills and experience with machine learning, statistics, data etc. As well as developing low level infrastructure you will develop research tools for traders/quants in both New York and their Asia operation which also continues to succeed.



This is a perfect opportunity for a bright developer with strong quantitative skills to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer excellent bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in midtown New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.





Your role will involve the following;



Designing and developing infrastructure

Building tools for research and data analysis

Working with the senior members in New York on infrastructure and development

Contributing to the firms infrastructure for it's Asia operation

Using cutting edge techniques such as parallel computing

Desired Skills and Experience



Strong experience with supporting continuous integration (Jenkins, Github, Jira)

Very strong Linux experience

Knowledge of webservers (Apache/Tomcat)

Knowledge of web frameworks (Ruby on Rails/NodeJS)

Programming experience in Ruby, Java, or Python

Experience with AWS/Openstack

Proficiency with Big Data technologies



This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite programmers and engineers in the world. Top performers within this group are known to have received 100% bonus even in their first year so all to play for in that regard plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1ge2p2@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.



