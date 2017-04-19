Full Stack Developer - Elite Financial Firm



My client is a leading financial firm here in NYC is currently looking for a talented Full Stack Developer to join their team in order to spearhead the vision and strategy for several of the firm's key products. The firm is in an expansion stage as they have to scale to continue growth to maintain their standing in the market. In order to maintain their edge, they are seeking top talent to fill this business critical role. Their ideal candidate will come from a very solid full stack background, specializing in JavaScript and UI, but will also have some middle/back-end exposure as well.



Qualifications-



-Bachelors or higher in Computer Science/equivalent degree

-Extensive full stack development experience

-Expert JavaScript skills

-Strong UI experience

-Exposure to AngularJS, Ember.js, React or Backbone

-3 years with a focus on JavaScript, HTML or CSS

-Experience with object oriented programming (Java, C# or C ) is a huge plus







This is a great opportunity for a Full Stack Developer to take a role amongst a technically gifted group, while gaining exposure to the FinTech world. Given the size of the firm, their name and backing in the market and the transparency of this role to senior executives; this is a great chance for someone to take a big leap forward in their career. If you are interested in discussing this opportunity further, then please send your details to apply.a33ho1ge2pa@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646.759.5602.



