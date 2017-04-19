DevOps Team Lead - Top HFT Firm - NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $130000 - $160000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Joseph Kotlowski (NY)
DevOps Team Lead
High Frequency Trading Firm
New York City, NY
Compensation: $140,000 - $180,000 plus bonus/great benefits
My client is a tier one financial firm based in New York City with an ever-expanding presence financial space searching for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team. The team are seeking a very talented DevOps Engineer to come in and make an instant impact to the trading desk. As well as developing low level infrastructure you will develop research tools for traders/quants in both New York and their Asia operation which also continues to succeed.
This is a perfect opportunity for a bright engineer to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer excellent bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in midtown New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Your role will involve the following;
- Designing and developing infrastructure
- Building tools for research and data analysis
- Working with the senior members in New York on infrastructure and development
- Using cutting edge techniques such as parallel computing
Desired Skills and Experience
- Strong experience with supporting continuous integration (Jenkins, Github, Jira)
- Very strong Linux experience
- Programming experience in Python, Perl, PowerShell
- Experience with AWS/Openstack
This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite programmers and engineers in the world. Top performers within this group are known to have received 100% bonus even in their first year so all to play for in that regard plus a great benefits package is available.