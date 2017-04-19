Quantitative Research Analyst - Interest Rates
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Interest Rate Quantitative Strategy/Research
A leading proprietary market making firm with offices in downtown Chicago is looking to grow its fixed income business in 2017. The firm is looking to add a well-experienced strategist/researcher with a product background within interest rates and derivatives. Ideal candidates will come from banks, buy-side institutions, or competing trading firms.
Requirements:
- PhD or M.S. in mathematics, engineering, physics, or another related field from a top university.
- 5 years of experience working with interest rate quantitative research and/or strategy for an investment bank, proprietary trading firm, or money manager.
- Direct experience working on and/or creating yield curve models.
- Direct previous or current experience with pricing interest rate products.
- Deep overall knowledge of interest rates including swaps, options, US Treasuries, Eurodollars or futures.
- Programming experience with one of the three following languages: Python (preferred), R, or Matlab.
- Willingness to work in a cross-functional team with traders and software developers.