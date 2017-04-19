Execution Trader - Chicago
Location United States,
Remuneration $75000 - $110000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
High-Frequency Execution Trader - Proprietary Trading
Firm
A leading proprietary trading firm with its US headquarters in Chicago, IL is looking to add a junior level trader to its operation. This is an ideal role for a candidate with AT LEAST one year of experience working for a major investment bank of financial services firm looking to make a career change. The firm offers exceptional benefits, competitive pay, and an excellent work-life balance.
PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU MEET THE BELOW REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelors degree in mathematics, business, economics, or a related financial field from a top university.
- 1-5 years of experience in investment banking, trading, or another front office financial services position.
- Ability building and maintaining strong professional relationships.
- Strong interpersonal communication skills.
- Strong mathematical and/or quantitative background
- Computer programming skills would be ideal
- Experience working on a market making desk would be ideal