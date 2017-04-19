The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Execution Trader - Chicago

Location United States,

Remuneration $75000 - $110000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 19th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

High-Frequency Execution Trader - Proprietary Trading Firm

A leading proprietary trading firm with its US headquarters in Chicago, IL is looking to add a junior level trader to its operation. This is an ideal role for a candidate with AT LEAST one year of experience working for a major investment bank of financial services firm looking to make a career change. The firm offers exceptional benefits, competitive pay, and an excellent work-life balance.

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU MEET THE BELOW REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelors degree in mathematics, business, economics, or a related financial field from a top university.
  • 1-5 years of experience in investment banking, trading, or another front office financial services position.
  • Ability building and maintaining strong professional relationships.
  • Strong interpersonal communication skills.
  • Strong mathematical and/or quantitative background
  • Computer programming skills would be ideal
  • Experience working on a market making desk would be ideal

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader