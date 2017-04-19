Director, Equity Derivative Valuations



Our client is a leading investment bank rapidly growing their Valuations capabilities. This team plays a central role within the organization and liaises closely with the trading desks, risk teams, product control, technology, and strategy/modeling teams. Products covered range from vanilla to complex/hybrid equity derivatives. The candidate will primarily be responsible for execution, management, coordination, and delivery across multiple portfolios.



They are looking for a senior candidate with management experience to take on leadership responsibilities in their Toronto office, although candidates interested in their other offices e.g. New York, Los Angeles are welcome to apply.



Responsibilities



Lead and manage a team with a mix of the following responsibilities:

Supervise and sign-off for independent valuation of vanilla and exotic equity derivatives using proprietary models and market data inputs

Be responsible for producing, analyzing, and verifying valuation movements within client portfolios on a daily basis with reference to wider market activity, trade events, and sensitivity analysis.

Initiate and deliver analytics around the valuation service including management information.

Establish and develop strong relationships with external and internal parties.

Train new team members and lead initiatives as needed

Work with colleagues to develop price-testing and reserve policies, consistent with principles of valuation and control

Qualifications

