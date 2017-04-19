Private Equity Valuations - Bilingual Mandarin
Private Equity Valuations (Multiple Levels) -
Bilingual
Our client is a top hedge fund in New York specializing in private equity/venture capital investments and alternatives including real estate, credit, etc. They are a small, solid team utilizing proprietary software and models to generate strong returns, maintaining their status as one of the most competitive and sought-after firms in the industry.
They have been expanding their portfolio in the APAC region and are looking for Mandarin/Cantonese speakers with strong investment banking backgrounds especially with equity valuations. They are open to considering all salary ranges, and offer an incredible benefits package for successful applicants.
Responsibilities
- Manage investment valuations and valuation reviews; develop, implement, and review valuation policies and procedures
- Advise investment and valuation teams after review of 100 investments valuations to ensure technical accuracy and propriety of methods and inputs, present findings and recommendations to firm's valuation committee, and address inquiries from fund auditors
- Build client relationships and acting as a direct contact with current and prospective clients in the financial services sector and in and around the New York/Northeast geographic area
- Identifying and communicating potential engagements to executive management
- Working with executive management, providing insight and expertise on target industries, market and competitor information focusing on the financial services sector
- Mentor junior members on the team, and participate in hiring decisions where applicable
- Spearhead new initiatives and policies for process improvement and better workflow management
Requirements
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Economics, or a related degree, MBA from a top accredited college/university, or additional professional accreditation such as CFA or ASA
- 4 years direct experience in a valuations capacity at a financial services institution
- Experienced with constructing and reviewing financial and statistical models e.g. DCF, comparable company and transaction, stock option, loss curves
- Leadership and prior management experience highly desired
- Strong communication and presentation skills, and able to manage complex workflows and stay on task across large amounts of data
- A true team-player with a genuine interest in contributing to the group's mutual successes
- Bilingual Mandarin/Cantonese required