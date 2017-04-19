Private Equity Valuations (Multiple Levels) - Bilingual



Our client is a top hedge fund in New York specializing in private equity/venture capital investments and alternatives including real estate, credit, etc. They are a small, solid team utilizing proprietary software and models to generate strong returns, maintaining their status as one of the most competitive and sought-after firms in the industry.



They have been expanding their portfolio in the APAC region and are looking for Mandarin/Cantonese speakers with strong investment banking backgrounds especially with equity valuations. They are open to considering all salary ranges, and offer an incredible benefits package for successful applicants.



Responsibilities



Manage investment valuations and valuation reviews; develop, implement, and review valuation policies and procedures

Advise investment and valuation teams after review of 100 investments valuations to ensure technical accuracy and propriety of methods and inputs, present findings and recommendations to firm's valuation committee, and address inquiries from fund auditors

Build client relationships and acting as a direct contact with current and prospective clients in the financial services sector and in and around the New York/Northeast geographic area

Identifying and communicating potential engagements to executive management

Working with executive management, providing insight and expertise on target industries, market and competitor information focusing on the financial services sector

Mentor junior members on the team, and participate in hiring decisions where applicable

Spearhead new initiatives and policies for process improvement and better workflow management

Requirements

