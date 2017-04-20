Data Architect | Asset Management



Salary: $125,000 - $150,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading asset management firm that specializes wealth management, fixed income, and equity planning, is based in New York, NY and they are looking for a Data Architect to join their team.



This role is based can be based in either New York City or Tampa, FL and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Skills and Experience:



8 years of hands on experience with architecting, designing, and developing data warehouses and ETL procedures.

Extensive Experience with Oracle & SQL Server as a Database Platform

Experience coming from a financial services firm is a plus

Strong understanding of activities within primary discipline such as Master Data Management (MDM), Metadata Management and Data Governance (DG)

Understanding of Master Data Management (MDM) principles is a plus

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits.




