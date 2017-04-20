The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

The Client is a high-end mortgaging firm using state of the art technologies and software on a financial markets platform specifically for investments and capital markets. Seeking a very talented candidate to come in and make an instant impact to the tech Team. The Developer should be extremely hands on and capital markets focused; demonstrating success in the following areas and using the required technologies listed.

Job Specifics:

  • Comprehend Professional Requirements; contribute in Requirements Analysis; classify solutions by working with tech team and architects; design applications based on system specifications and architecture, prototype if necessary, develop, test and project application.
  • Aptitude to handle projects independently and manage projects from start to finish
  • Design, develop and maintain systems within Investment and Capital Markets for the firm's BTO
  • Design and develop, test driven code and review code changes to ensure dependability to current development standards and procedures.
  • Responsible for maintaining software solutions including operations, user support and coordinating with other teams throughout the organization.
  • Provide production support that resolves defects, inspects to reduce future error and project

Requirements

  • Master' Degree in Computer Science, Math, Finance or related areas.
  • Expert background using OOP and OOD concepts.
  • Expert programming skills in Java.
  • 8 years of experience programming in Java. (1.8 is mandatory)
  • Expert understanding of Spring Framework
  • Solid understanding of Java concurrency and multi-threading
  • 5 years of experience in solution, design, and development of web-based applications
  • Having worked on Test Driven projects.
  • Deep knowledge in JUnit and scenario based testing (Java Fitness, Cucumber).
  • Background using DbUnit and Jbehave are added value.
  • Background in UI development using JavaScript
  • Experience with Angular JS or JS Framework will be a big plus.
  • Successful individual contributor with innovation and focus on delivering results is a must
  • Great communication and team spirit.
  • Positive attitude
  • Experience with developing and launching application using Docker-related technology is a plus

Bonus Skills ( )

  • Background working in the mortgaging business
  • Experience with Unix/Linux shell scripts
  • Degree with advanced designation

Benefits:

  • 130k base plus
  • Full medical benefits
  • Retirement plan


