Senior Developer For High-End Mortgaging Firm (130k )





The Client is a high-end mortgaging firm using state of the art technologies and software on a financial markets platform specifically for investments and capital markets. Seeking a very talented candidate to come in and make an instant impact to the tech Team. The Developer should be extremely hands on and capital markets focused; demonstrating success in the following areas and using the required technologies listed.



Job Specifics:



Comprehend Professional Requirements; contribute in Requirements Analysis; classify solutions by working with tech team and architects; design applications based on system specifications and architecture, prototype if necessary, develop, test and project application.

Aptitude to handle projects independently and manage projects from start to finish

Design, develop and maintain systems within Investment and Capital Markets for the firm's BTO

Design and develop, test driven code and review code changes to ensure dependability to current development standards and procedures.

Responsible for maintaining software solutions including operations, user support and coordinating with other teams throughout the organization.

Provide production support that resolves defects, inspects to reduce future error and project

Requirements



Master' Degree in Computer Science, Math, Finance or related areas.

Expert background using OOP and OOD concepts.

Expert programming skills in Java.

8 years of experience programming in Java. (1.8 is mandatory)

Expert understanding of Spring Framework

Solid understanding of Java concurrency and multi-threading

5 years of experience in solution, design, and development of web-based applications

Having worked on Test Driven projects.

Deep knowledge in JUnit and scenario based testing (Java Fitness, Cucumber).

Background using DbUnit and Jbehave are added value.

Background in UI development using JavaScript

Experience with Angular JS or JS Framework will be a big plus.

Successful individual contributor with innovation and focus on delivering results is a must

Great communication and team spirit.

Positive attitude

Experience with developing and launching application using Docker-related technology is a plus

Bonus Skills ( )



Background working in the mortgaging business

Experience with Unix/Linux shell scripts

Degree with advanced designation

Benefits:



130k base plus

Full medical benefits

Retirement plan



**If interested, please submit current CV via electronic portal



