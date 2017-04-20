Role Overview



Our client is a Fintech company that specializes in exceptional trading, investment and information solutions for the world's financial community. They serve both the buy and sell-side. They are looking for a Regional Head of Marketing Communications who will be a hands-on leader of the department, focused on helping drive global marketing communications activities. This role will be responsible for managing the New York based Marketing Communications team and creating marketing initiatives within the American Region.



Responsibilities



Key aspects of the role include:





Working with sales, product and senior management teams to identify key target markets/segments and define innovative messaging to help drive sales growth.

Devising and initiating campaigns to deliver against agreed criteria and embracing a broad range of marketing activities - including digital, print, social media, conferences/seminars, PR and direct marketing.

Organizing events/webinars/etc. to target specific groups of prospects with specific messages to highlight capabilities and competitive strengths.

Producing a regular stream of press releases, articles, papers, videos, etc. to maintain and continue to build profile as a successful business and respected thought leader.

Working with external PR agency to maximize press release and article/paper coverage in the trade press and cultivate a close working relationship with all key journalists.

Producing collateral to support all these sales and marketing activities.

Running internal marketing activities to inform staff on key initiatives and help maintain a collegial culture.

Performing all of the above as part of global marketing strategy and coordinating activities with other regions accordingly.

Qualifications



