Quantitative Equities - Prop Trading



A proprietary trading firm in New York City is looking to hire a lead quant to cover spearhead equities division. You will be responsible for developing initial systematic equity strategies and the on-boarding of future traders and alpha researchers as the division expands. This is an urgent hire as the head will be responsible for making executive decisions and managing the capital allocated to the unit. As the group scales there will be an opportunity to spin off as an independent hedge fund and take on the role of fund manager.





Responsibilities:



Oversee the development of equity strategies and alpha research

Advise fund owners on developments, returns, and growth

Minimize risk exposure amongst PMs and traders

Participate in investment committee meetings to provide input on market conditions and future strategic decisions/growth

Autonomy to make hiring decisions of portfolio managers, quantitative researchers and traders during periods of scaling

Generate internal monthly and quarterly reports for investment committee and fund owners

Requirements:

