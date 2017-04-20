A prestigious, global Management Consulting firm is seeking to fill multiple headcount at the Senior Manager and Manager level. This firm has carved out a specialty within Risk Analytics which is one of its strongest practices. They are very selective with their engagements and will usually only work on high-profile projects that are of utmost importance to their clients. Any candidate with model development or validation experience within any area of risk combined with prior management consulting experience will be an ideal fit for the role. There will be 80% travel involved. If candidates are interested in locations outside of NYC,



Responsibilities:



Lead client engagements that may involve model development, validation, audit, governance, risk strategy, transformation and end-to-end implementation of risk management solutions for Accenture's clients

Advise clients on a wide range of Credit, Market and Operational Risk Management/ Analytics initiatives. Projects may involve Risk Management advisory work for CROs, CFOs, etc. to achieve a variety of business, operational and regulatory outcomes

Mentor, groom and counsel analysts and consultants to be successful and effective Management Consultants

Develop trusted relationships with internal and external clients, and have an eye for qualifying potential opportunities and negotiating complex deals





Qualifications:



5 to 12 years of quantitative risk experience (either model development or validation) experience across any one or a combination of the following areas: PPNR/ALM, Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk

Relevant work experience at a major bank or at another consulting firm (ideally Big 4 or strategy houses such as Bain, McKinsey, BCG, etc)

Prior management experience and the willingness to lead, mentor, and develop junior consultants

Interpersonal and presentation skills - ability to interface effectively with the client individually and as a member of an engagement team





