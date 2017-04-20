Algo Trading Strategist
Algo Trading Strategist
My client is a leading prop trading firm located in Chicago. Currently they are looking to expand their front office after experiencing consistent growth during the last few years. The team is looking to add an algo trading strategist capable of immediately stepping in to contribute to their revenue generation and provide new strategy development for the quantitative trading team.
Job Responsibilities;
- Developing from scratch innovative high-frequency trading strategies using object-oriented programming languages (Java, C , etc)
- Running strategies in live book with consistent optimization and portfolio monitoring
- Market microstructure research using time series, tick, and high frequency data (KDB, SQL, etc)
- Backtesting of strategies before put into production
- Extensive modeling and implementation of the models in an effort to create robust products
- Enhance, develop, and optimize trading and risk management tools
Requirements;
- 5 years of experience in algo trading or quantitative research, ideally on the buy side
- Experience in either futures, equities, or FX
- Strong programming skills
- Advanced degree in a computational field (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Desire to produce profitable and innovative trading strategies