Sr. Database Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $90000 - $100000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 20th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Rachel Draper (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

Senior Database Developer - Leading financial services firm- Boston!

- $90,000-$100,000 bonus excellent benefits!
- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!

This leading financial institution are looking for their Senior Database Developer to build cutting edge financial systems.

Responsibilities:
- Design & implement advanced financial systems using T-SQL
- Identify user requirement & generate technical designs
- Create and enhance new reports using SSIS

Requirements:
- Proven experience in T-SQL
- BI Experience
- A Computer Science Degree

This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment
where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!

Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunity

