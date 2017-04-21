Associate, Trade Operations



Description

Our client is a top quantitative prop trading firm headquartered in Chicago dealing with both alternative and traditional investments. They develop their own platforms and models, and have grown their assets exponentially in a few years.



They are currently looking for analytical and ambitious individuals to join their trading operations team full-time. This will be in Chicago working directly with the traders.



Responsibilities



Support trading across derivatives, focusing mostly on equities, in daily risk and p&l reconciliation

Monitor daily curve and volatility calibration, and report calculations of valuation differences due to collateral changes on derivatives

Manage and keep track of cash and trade-related processes on proprietary systems

Perform monthly closes and maintain daily reports of transactions, accounts and rectify errors associated with trade discrepancies

Quickly get familiarized with the various software and quantitative strategies

Hedge and execute trades on an as-need basis

Take part in cross-department initiatives and complete ad-hoc projects as assigned

Requirements

Bachelor's degree (4 years) with a Finance-related major, or applied mathematics/statistics

2 years in a trade support/middle office capacity

Strong knowledge of derivative products (options, futures, forwards, swaps etc.)

Some experience with SQL/Python required

Exceptional multitasking and organizational skills

Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications

This is a rare opportunity to join a highly successful trading firm that has almost no turnover. They offer incredible mentorship, professional development opportunities, benefits, and salaries.



Please attach a copy of your updated CV and a consultant will be in touch with you shortly.