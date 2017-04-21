Associate, Trade Operations
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Adriel Chang (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5606
Email click here
Associate, Trade Operations
Description
Our client is a top quantitative prop trading firm headquartered in Chicago dealing with both alternative and traditional investments. They develop their own platforms and models, and have grown their assets exponentially in a few years.
They are currently looking for analytical and ambitious individuals to join their trading operations team full-time. This will be in Chicago working directly with the traders.
Responsibilities
- Support trading across derivatives, focusing mostly on equities, in daily risk and p&l reconciliation
- Monitor daily curve and volatility calibration, and report calculations of valuation differences due to collateral changes on derivatives
- Manage and keep track of cash and trade-related processes on proprietary systems
- Perform monthly closes and maintain daily reports of transactions, accounts and rectify errors associated with trade discrepancies
- Quickly get familiarized with the various software and quantitative strategies
- Hedge and execute trades on an as-need basis
- Take part in cross-department initiatives and complete ad-hoc projects as assigned
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree (4 years) with a Finance-related major, or applied mathematics/statistics
- 2 years in a trade support/middle office capacity
- Strong knowledge of derivative products (options, futures, forwards, swaps etc.)
- Some experience with SQL/Python required
- Exceptional multitasking and organizational skills
- Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications
This is a rare opportunity to join a highly successful
trading firm that has almost no turnover. They offer incredible
mentorship, professional development opportunities, benefits, and
salaries.
Please attach a copy of your updated CV and a consultant will be in touch with you shortly.