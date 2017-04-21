The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Description
Our client is a top quantitative prop trading firm headquartered in Chicago dealing with both alternative and traditional investments. They develop their own platforms and models, and have grown their assets exponentially in a few years.

They are currently looking for analytical and ambitious individuals to join their trading operations team full-time. This will be in Chicago working directly with the traders.

Responsibilities

  • Support trading across derivatives, focusing mostly on equities, in daily risk and p&l reconciliation
  • Monitor daily curve and volatility calibration, and report calculations of valuation differences due to collateral changes on derivatives
  • Manage and keep track of cash and trade-related processes on proprietary systems
  • Perform monthly closes and maintain daily reports of transactions, accounts and rectify errors associated with trade discrepancies
  • Quickly get familiarized with the various software and quantitative strategies
  • Hedge and execute trades on an as-need basis
  • Take part in cross-department initiatives and complete ad-hoc projects as assigned

Requirements

  • Bachelor's degree (4 years) with a Finance-related major, or applied mathematics/statistics
  • 2 years in a trade support/middle office capacity
  • Strong knowledge of derivative products (options, futures, forwards, swaps etc.)
  • Some experience with SQL/Python required
  • Exceptional multitasking and organizational skills
  • Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications

This is a rare opportunity to join a highly successful trading firm that has almost no turnover. They offer incredible mentorship, professional development opportunities, benefits, and salaries.

Please attach a copy of your updated CV and a consultant will be in touch with you shortly.

