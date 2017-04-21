Senior Linux Systems Administrator | Start-Up Trading Firm



Location: Financial District, San Francisco



Compensation: 100,000-150,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is start-up high frequency quantitative trading firm that specializes in mathematical, scientific and research driven market trends for investment decisions that is headquartered in San Francisco and they are looking for a Senior Linux Systems Administrator to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree (Computer Science/Engineering, Mathematics, or related), have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have a plethora of systems administrator experience.



This role is based in San Francisco, CA and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Experience administering and troubleshooting a RHEL, CentOS environment

Experience working in financial services preferred but not mandatory

Experience creating Python and Bash scripts for automation

Monitor model production and testing processes

Understanding of network fundamentals (TCP/UDP, ARP, and multicast to develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring)

If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1ge5df@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.



