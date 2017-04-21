Sr. Linux Admin | Start-Up Trading Firm
Location United States,
Remuneration £100000 - £150000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Suraj Sharma (NY)
Phone 6467595613
Email click here
Senior Linux Systems Administrator | Start-Up Trading
Firm
Location: Financial District, San Francisco
Compensation: 100,000-150,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is start-up high frequency quantitative trading firm that specializes in mathematical, scientific and research driven market trends for investment decisions that is headquartered in San Francisco and they are looking for a Senior Linux Systems Administrator to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree (Computer Science/Engineering, Mathematics, or related), have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have a plethora of systems administrator experience.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Experience administering and troubleshooting a RHEL, CentOS environment
- Experience working in financial services preferred but not mandatory
- Experience creating Python and Bash scripts for automation
- Monitor model production and testing processes
- Understanding of network fundamentals (TCP/UDP, ARP, and multicast to develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring)
If you are interested please send us your details to
apply.a33ho1ge5df@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call
646-759-5602.