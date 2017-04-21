Risk Developer for High-End Merchant Trading Firm - 100k



My Client is leading merchant trading firms recognized for their impact within commodities trading on a global basis. They are ideally looking for an intermediate-level developer to join their technology team for their risk management department. The developer will come from a trading, hedging and marketing background within financial services.



Responsibilities Include:





Upkeep and development of risk applications/db/reports.







Implementation of enterprise technology solutions for crucial processes.







Thorough understanding of all Risk Management data elements.







Documentation of applications/tools and policies and procedure updates











Technical Skills Needed:





2-3 years of development experience within financial services (capital markets experience is heavily looked at. Experience working with commodities is a plus).







Strong background using C#, SQL/SSRS/SSIS, VBA







Background in relational database design







Background using Matlab and R technology







Exceptional organizational and communication skills















What's in it for you?



