Risk Developer for High-End Trading Firm - 100k+
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 per annum, Benefits: health benefits, PTO, montly company incentives and outings
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Paul Misciagna (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
My Client is leading merchant trading firms recognized for their impact within commodities trading on a global basis. They are ideally looking for an intermediate-level developer to join their technology team for their risk management department. The developer will come from a trading, hedging and marketing background within financial services.
Responsibilities Include:
- Upkeep and development of risk applications/db/reports.
- Implementation of enterprise technology solutions for crucial
processes.
- Thorough understanding of all Risk Management data elements.
- Documentation of applications/tools and policies and
procedure updates
Technical Skills Needed:
- 2-3 years of development experience within financial services
(capital markets experience is heavily looked at. Experience
working with commodities is a plus).
- Strong background using C#, SQL/SSRS/SSIS, VBA
- Background in relational database design
- Background using Matlab and R technology
- Exceptional organizational and communication skills
What's in it for you?
- Competitive increase in base salary
- Full health benefits, PTO, and monthly company incentives