CTO - Boutique Hedge Fund! - Boston



- $250,000 - $300,000 (negotiable) Bonus!

- Lead the technology efforts for a rapidly growing hedge fund!

- Building and writing a trading system from scratch!



This rapidly expanding, specialist Hedge Fund is looking for an accomplished Python Developer with experience building complex trading systems and the drive to lead the firm's technology efforts. The ideal candidate will be tasked with designing, building and optimizing a cutting-edge trading platform. The perfect candidate will have strong management experience, as well as be extremely hands-on with the development of trading software.



The role involves:



- Leading the development of a cutting-edge trading system

- Working directly with the research/trading team to develop trading software and strategy

- Overseeing a team of developers to create a cutting-edge trading platform



Experience needed:



- Advanced knowledge of mission critical trading systems and their design patterns

- Python or strong knowledge of C and trading platforms

- Knowledge of trading algorithms and FIX feeds is essential

- Proven experience leading complex software development projects



My client is a specialist, extremely fast growing boutique finance firm here in Boston. They need the Python experience BUT will support you to become the technology leader, eventually becoming responsible for growing & managing the direction of their cutting-edge development efforts!





If interested, then please send your latest resume to apply.a33ho1ge5wf@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk ASAP.



