Java Developer - Global Financial Leader! - Boston

  • $130,000 - $170,000 Bonus Benefits!
  • Work for a high tech company backed by a huge corporation!
  • Fast paced, cutting edge environment!

This leader in developing sophisticated financial solutions is looking for a skilled Senior Java Developer to join a specialist team writing extremely high-quality Java code.

The role involves:

  • High end, Core Java software development in a fast paced environment
  • Database development & data modeling
  • Full-stack application development (java)


Skills needed:

  • Proven Core Java/ JEE experience; Apache/Tomcat
  • Experience with cloud technologies, such as AWS or Azure
  • SQL, PL/SQL development
  • Scripting language knowledge is a plus

If you want to work in a fast paced, high tech 'startup' type environment, whilst enjoying the security & stability of a huge corporation, send your latest resume to me and I will call you with more details!

